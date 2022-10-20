Through Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|8
|10
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|20.0
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|4
|3
|6
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|30.0
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|4
|2
|6
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|10.0
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|4
|3
|5
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|12.5
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|24
|16.7
|Valeri Nichushkin
|Colorado
|4
|5
|3
|8
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|15
|33.3
|Gabriel Vilardi
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|3
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13
|30.8
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|1
|7
|1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|21
|28.6
|Kevin Hayes
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.0
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|11.1
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|5
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|12.5
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Florida
|4
|2
|4
|6
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|11.1
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|4
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20.0
|Troy Terry
|Anaheim
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|27.3
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|21.4
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|4
|3
|3
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|20.0
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|3
|4
|2
|6
|0
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|30.8
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|26.7
|Adrian Kempe
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|2
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|36.4
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|4
|1
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|8.3