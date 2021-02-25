NCAA reveals COVID-19 contingency plans for hoops tourneys DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 3:19 p.m.
Turns out the top four teams left out of March Madness won't have their bubbles burst quite yet.
Under a contingency plan released Thursday by the Division I basketball committees, those four at-large teams that don't make the original field in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be placed in order and serve as the replacement teams should any conference with multiple bids have a school that is unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues.