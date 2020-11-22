https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NC-State-15-No-21-Liberty-14-15745610.php
NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14
|Liberty
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|NC State
|0
|7
|2
|6
|—
|15
NCST_Z.Knight 19 run (C.Dunn kick), 6:56.
LIB_Frith 12 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), :19.
LIB_J.Jackson 6 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 7:11.
NCST_safety, 3:34.
NCST_Z.Knight 4 run (run failed), 6:53.
|LIB
|NCST
|First downs
|17
|19
|Rushes-yards
|38-107
|39-166
|Passing
|172
|154
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-32-3
|14-27-1
|Return Yards
|62
|42
|Punts-Avg.
|5-45.8
|8-42.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|14-123
|Time of Possession
|29:42
|30:18
RUSHING_Liberty, Mack 12-49, Willis 15-44, Pickett 5-10, Louis 6-4. NC State, Z.Knight 14-96, Person 14-82, Hockman 9-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 9).
PASSING_Liberty, Willis 13-32-3-172. NC State, Hockman 14-27-1-154.
RECEIVING_Liberty, Frith 4-73, Douglas 2-31, Huntley 2-24, Yarbrough 2-17, Daniels 1-12, Shaa 1-9, J.Jackson 1-6. NC State, Z.Knight 5-34, Angeline 2-21, D.Carter 2-18, Person 2-17, Emezie 1-55, A.Smith 1-6, Rooks 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_NC State, C.Dunn 37.
