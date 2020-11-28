NC STATE 86, NORTH FLORIDA 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Endicott
|25
|2-8
|2-4
|5-6
|0
|2
|6
|Hendricksen
|31
|4-13
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|11
|Lanier
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Legrand
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|James
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Placer
|30
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|11
|Adedoyin
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|2
|Aybar
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Parker
|15
|5-11
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|11
|Crews
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Berenbaum
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|2-4
|13-30
|12
|14
|51
Percentages: FG .375, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Hendricksen 3-6, Berenbaum 1-1, Parker 1-2, Crews 1-3, Placer 1-3, Adedoyin 0-1, Aybar 0-1, Endicott 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Aybar).
Turnovers: 19 (Adedoyin 3, Aybar 3, James 3, Legrand 2, Parker 2, Placer 2, Berenbaum, Endicott, Hendricksen, Lanier).
Steals: 4 (Endicott, James, Legrand, Placer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|28
|5-9
|0-0
|4-8
|2
|1
|10
|Funderburk
|19
|4-6
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|11
|Hellems
|23
|7-12
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|17
|Allen
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Beverly
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|8
|Daniels
|29
|2-7
|2-4
|0-3
|4
|2
|7
|Hayes
|19
|6-8
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|2
|13
|Moore
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Seabron
|12
|3-5
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|0
|8
|Dowuona
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Gibson
|7
|1-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Farthing
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Graham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-61
|10-14
|8-26
|20
|12
|86
Percentages: FG .557, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Allen 2-2, Beverly 2-3, Hayes 1-2, Hellems 1-2, Seabron 1-2, Daniels 1-4, Moore 0-1, Funderburk 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bates 5, Dowuona).
Turnovers: 5 (Hellems 2, Allen, Daniels, Moore).
Steals: 10 (Beverly 2, Daniels 2, Hellems 2, Allen, Bates, Hayes, Seabron).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|28
|23
|—
|51
|NC State
|42
|44
|—
|86
