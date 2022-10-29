NC Central 28, Delaware St. 21

NC Central 7 6 7 8 \u2014 28 Delaware St. 3 6 12 0 \u2014 21 First Quarter NCCU_Richard 13 run (Olivo kick), 11:33 DSU_FG Chicas 39, 04:23 Second Quarter NCCU_FG Olivo 22, 07:43 DSU_Smith 10 pass from Henry (kick failed), 02:35 NCCU_FG Olivo 30, 00:09 Third Quarter DSU_Smith 48 run (kick failed), 12:18 NCCU_McCall 25 pass from Richard (Olivo kick), 06:46 DSU_Smith 44 pass from Henry (kick failed), 03:54 Fourth Quarter NCCU_Hicks 25 pass from Richard (Smith pass from Richard), 00:56 NCCU DSU First downs 22 20 Rushes-yards 31-181 29-135 Passing 272 255 Comp-Att-Int 19-28-2 19-28-0 Return Yards 37 88 Punts-Avg. 3-46.3 4-43.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 7-83 6-40 Time of Possession 29:54 30:06 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 15-89, Da. Richard 14-77, J'M. Taylor 1-10, E.J. Hicks 1-5. Delaware St., Ra. Smith 2-47, Ma. Gillis 9-42, Wa. Inge 10-28, Th. Bertrand-Hudon 5-11, C.. Henry 3-7. PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard 19-27-2-272, Team 0-1-0-0. Delaware St., C.J. Henry 19-28-0-255. RECEIVING_NC Central, Qu. McCall 4-79, E.J. Hicks 4-74, An. Smith 1-36, La. Collier 7-33, De. Smith 2-29, Jo. Davis 1-21. Delaware St., Ra. Smith 3-55, Ma. Gillis 2-38, De. Curry 1-37, Ny. Lolley 2-32, Ni. Stout 4-30, Ta. Ellis 1-26, Wa. Inge 4-22, Th. Bertrand-Hudon 1-8, Bi. Woodley 1-7.