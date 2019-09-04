NBC offers free prediction contest during its NFL game

NBC Sports will offer a weekly free-to-play prediction game during its "Sunday Night Football" telecasts this season.

The Sunday Night 7 will feature seven questions on the game covering a series of matchups each week. Some of the questions will change but range from the game's result to which team's quarterback will pass for more yards and touchdowns? It could also include who scores the first and last touchdown, total touchdowns, total points or length of the longest TD or field goal.

The contest opens with Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. All predictions must be made before the game with cash prizes awarded each week.

NBC already offers prediction games for the English Premier League, golf and NASCAR through NBCSports.com and its NBC Sports Predictor app.