INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, JANUARY 05, 2021 SCORING AVERAGE G FG FT PTS AVG Harden, HOU 4 37 40 132 33.0 Curry, GS 7 69 55 224 32.0 Beal, WAS 7 73 57 214 30.6 Young, ATL 7 56 74 200 28.6 Durant, BKN 6 54 46 169 28.2 McCollum, POR 7 70 20 194 27.7 Irving, BKN 7 71 22 190 27.1 Brown, BOS 8 86 25 215 26.9 Antetokounmpo, MIL 7 65 45 184 26.3 Tatum, BOS 8 77 29 210 26.3 Lillard, POR 7 55 46 182 26.0 Doncic, DAL 6 53 41 155 25.8 Sexton, CLE 7 70 27 180 25.7 George, LAC 7 60 26 176 25.1 Ingram, NO 7 60 38 175 25.0 Jokic, DEN 7 62 37 169 24.1 James, LAL 8 71 31 191 23.9 LaVine, CHI 8 65 41 190 23.8 Wood, HOU 5 47 18 118 23.6 Leonard, LAC 6 52 27 140 23.3 Embiid, PHI 6 45 43 139 23.2 Grant, DET 7 58 26 161 23.0 Davis, LAL 7 62 21 156 22.3 Murray, DEN 6 45 27 133 22.2 Randle, NY 7 56 32 155 22.1 Brogdon, IND 7 59 15 154 22.0 VanVleet, TOR 6 47 14 131 21.8 Mitchell, UTA 7 53 24 152 21.7 Vucevic, ORL 7 60 14 152 21.7 Rozier, CHA 7 51 24 151 21.6 Booker, PHO 7 55 25 148 21.1 Middleton, MIL 7 54 20 146 20.9 Oladipo, IND 6 43 19 125 20.8 Ross, ORL 6 43 23 125 20.8 Fox, SAC 7 51 33 144 20.6 Sabonis, IND 7 55 25 144 20.6 Westbrook, WAS 5 39 20 103 20.6 Williamson, NO 7 54 34 142 20.3 Harris, PHI 7 53 12 135 19.3 Adebayo, MIA 6 45 25 115 19.2 DeRozan, SA 7 47 33 134 19.1 Russell, MIN 7 50 13 134 19.1 Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 6 40 21 112 18.7 Hayward, CHA 7 51 17 131 18.7 Lowry, TOR 6 34 27 112 18.7 Conley, UTA 7 45 16 130 18.6 Beasley, MIN 7 48 21 129 18.4 Barrett, NY 7 46 28 128 18.3 Bryant, WAS 7 52 12 125 17.9 Siakam, TOR 5 33 13 88 17.6 ___ FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE FG FGA PCT Allen, BKN 27 39 .692 Adebayo, MIA 45 67 .672 Bryant, WAS 52 78 .667 Kanter, POR 31 47 .66 Holmes, SAC 35 54 .648 Adams, NO 31 48 .646 Jokic, DEN 62 101 .614 Robinson, NY 28 46 .609 Harrell, LAL 40 66 .606 Gobert, UTA 38 64 .594 Millsap, DEN 32 55 .582 Ayton, PHO 40 69 .58 Brown, BOS 86 149 .577 Neto, WAS 27 47 .574 Paschall, GS 28 49 .571 Sabonis, IND 55 97 .567 Porter, DEN 30 53 .566 Biyombo, CHA 27 48 .563 Curry, PHI 36 64 .563 Wood, HOU 47 85 .553 Sexton, CLE 70 127 .551 Morant, MEM 30 55 .545 Dieng, MEM 26 48 .542 Collins, ATL 46 85 .541 Pritchard, BOS 27 50 .54 Portis, MIL 30 56 .536 Middleton, MIL 54 101 .535 Williamson, NO 54 101 .535 Hunter, ATL 41 77 .532 Warren, IND 27 51 .529 ___ 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE 3FG 3FGA PCT Burks, NY 10 15 .667 Green, DEN 8 13 .615 Teague, BOS 7 12 .583 Mills, SA 23 40 .575 DiVincenzo, MIL 20 36 .556 Curry, PHI 19 35 .543 Sexton, CLE 13 24 .542 Valentine, CHI 8 15 .533 Beverley, LAC 18 34 .529 Sabonis, IND 9 17 .529 Brown, HOU 10 19 .526 Caldwell-Pope, LAL 10 19 .526 Bradley, MIA 12 23 .522 Harris, BKN 23 45 .511 Bryant, WAS 9 18 .5 Connaughton, MIL 10 20 .5 Haliburton, SAC 10 20 .5 Lee, GS 12 24 .5 Mulder, GS 9 18 .5 George, LAC 30 61 .492 Hunter, ATL 17 35 .486 Middleton, MIL 18 37 .486 Avdija, WAS 11 23 .478 Markkanen, CHI 11 23 .478 Millsap, DEN 11 23 .478 Neto, WAS 11 23 .478 Anthony, POR 10 21 .476 Vucevic, ORL 18 38 .474 Harris, PHI 17 36 .472 Jokic, DEN 8 17 .471 FREE THROW PERCENTAGE FT FTA PCT Curry, PHI 17 17 1.0 Gordon, HOU 12 12 1.0 Irving, BKN 22 22 1.0 Mykhailiuk, DET 11 11 1.0 Quickley, NY 11 11 1.0 Towns, MIN 11 11 1.0 Curry, GS 55 56 .982 Paul, PHO 21 22 .955 Middleton, MIL 20 21 .952 Anthony, ORL 19 20 .95 Hayward, CHA 17 18 .944 Bridges, PHO 14 15 .933 Richardson, DAL 14 15 .933 Batum, LAC 13 14 .929 Butler, MIA 13 14 .929 George, LAC 26 28 .929 Kleber, DAL 13 14 .929 Birch, ORL 12 13 .923 Harris, PHI 12 13 .923 Holmes, SAC 12 13 .923 Mills, SA 12 13 .923 Anthony, POR 23 25 .92 Ross, ORL 23 25 .92 LeVert, BKN 11 12 .917 Beasley, MIN 21 23 .913 Collins, ATL 20 22 .909 Lillard, POR 46 51 .902 Burks, NY 18 20 .9 Lowry, TOR 27 30 .9 LaVine, CHI 41 46 .891 REBOUNDS PER GAME G OFF DEF TOT AVG Drummond, CLE 7 27 71 98 14.0 Gobert, UTA 7 23 70 93 13.29 Embiid, PHI 6 14 60 74 12.33 Capela, ATL 5 18 42 60 12.0 Jokic, DEN 7 22 60 82 11.71 Allen, BKN 8 31 62 93 11.63 Valanciunas, MEM 7 17 64 81 11.57 Randle, NY 7 13 67 80 11.43 Antetokounmpo, MIL 7 13 66 79 11.29 Sabonis, IND 7 16 63 79 11.29 Westbrook, WAS 5 7 49 56 11.2 Vucevic, ORL 7 14 63 77 11.0 Ayton, PHO 7 21 54 75 10.71 Plumlee, DET 7 24 48 72 10.29 Wood, HOU 5 10 40 50 10.0 Simmons, PHI 7 6 63 69 9.86 Kanter, POR 7 24 41 65 9.29 Davis, LAL 7 12 51 63 9.0 Doncic, DAL 6 5 49 54 9.0 Adams, NO 7 26 36 62 8.86 James, LAL 8 8 62 70 8.75 Thompson, BOS 7 23 38 61 8.71 Bazley, OKC 6 4 47 51 8.5 Holmes, SAC 7 21 38 59 8.43 Williamson, NO 7 24 35 59 8.43 Hart, NO 7 7 51 58 8.29 Bagley, SAC 7 19 38 57 8.14 Barnes, SAC 7 10 47 57 8.14 Adebayo, MIA 6 7 41 48 8.0 Harris, PHI 7 12 44 56 8.0 ___ ASSISTS PER GAME G AST AVG Jokic, DEN 7 83 11.9 Westbrook, WAS 5 59 11.8 Harden, HOU 4 43 10.8 Young, ATL 7 64 9.1 Paul, PHO 7 58 8.3 Lowry, TOR 6 46 7.7 James, LAL 8 59 7.4 Randle, NY 7 52 7.4 Doncic, DAL 6 43 7.2 DeRozan, SA 7 50 7.1 Brogdon, IND 7 49 7.0 Simmons, PHI 7 49 7.0 Sabonis, IND 7 47 6.7 Smart, BOS 7 47 6.7 Lillard, POR 7 46 6.6 Leonard, LAC 6 39 6.5 Curry, GS 7 45 6.4 Fox, SAC 7 44 6.3 Garland, CLE 6 38 6.3 Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 6 38 6.3 Rose, DET 6 37 6.2 Fultz, ORL 7 43 6.1 Graham, CHA 7 43 6.1 Irving, BKN 7 43 6.1 Middleton, MIL 7 42 6.0 Ingram, NO 7 40 5.7 Murray, SA 7 40 5.7 Antetokounmpo, MIL 7 39 5.6 Dragic, MIA 6 33 5.5 LeVert, BKN 8 44 5.5 ___ STEALS PER GAME G STL AVG Nance, CLE 7 18 2.57 Holiday, MIL 7 15 2.14 Anunoby, TOR 6 12 2.0 Leonard, LAC 6 12 2.0 Ball, CHA 7 13 1.86 Brogdon, IND 7 13 1.86 Brooks, MEM 7 13 1.86 Drummond, CLE 7 13 1.86 Fox, SAC 7 13 1.86 McCollum, POR 7 13 1.86 Adams, NO 7 12 1.71 DiVincenzo, MIL 7 12 1.71 George, LAC 7 12 1.71 Teague, BOS 7 12 1.71 Ross, ORL 6 10 1.67 Brown, BOS 8 13 1.63 Vanderbilt, MIN 5 8 1.6 Antetokounmpo, MIL 7 11 1.57 Beal, WAS 7 11 1.57 Covington, POR 7 11 1.57 Davis, LAL 7 11 1.57 Hayward, CHA 7 11 1.57 Irving, BKN 7 11 1.57 Murray, SA 7 11 1.57 Oubre, GS 7 11 1.57 Smart, BOS 7 11 1.57 Turner, IND 7 11 1.57 LaVine, CHI 8 12 1.5 VanVleet, TOR 6 9 1.5 Holiday, IND 7 10 1.43 BLOCKS PER GAME G BLK AVG Turner, IND 7 25 3.57 Boucher, TOR 6 13 2.17 Gobert, UTA 7 15 2.14 Wood, HOU 5 10 2.0 Drummond, CLE 7 13 1.86 Allen, BKN 8 14 1.75 Robinson, NY 7 12 1.71 Wiseman, GS 7 12 1.71 Embiid, PHI 6 10 1.67 Bridges, CHA 7 11 1.57 Williams, BOS 7 11 1.57 Bridges, PHO 7 10 1.43 Grant, DET 7 10 1.43 Simmons, PHI 7 10 1.43 Wiggins, GS 7 10 1.43 Jordan, BKN 8 11 1.38 Bazley, OKC 6 8 1.33 Whiteside, SAC 6 8 1.33 Harris, PHI 7 9 1.29 Lopez, MIL 7 9 1.29 Gasol, LAL 8 10 1.25 Ibaka, LAC 8 10 1.25 Capela, ATL 5 6 1.2 Leonard, LAC 6 7 1.17 Noel, NY 6 7 1.17 Ayton, PHO 7 8 1.14 Davis, LAL 7 8 1.14 Gay, SA 7 8 1.14 Oubre, GS 7 8 1.14 Biyombo, CHA 7 7 1.0