NASCAR's Truck Series returning to The Glen for tripleheader

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR’S Truck Series will return to Watkins Glen International next summer for the first time in just over two decades.

The sanctioning body's schedule announced Thursday that the race will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, and will be part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. The weekend will be capped by the Cup Series race on Sunday.

“We are thrilled,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said in a statement. “Some of the most exciting and iconic finishes in the Truck Series have been on the road courses. To have all the stars of NASCAR race at our historic road course will be an amazing treat for our fans and a great way to showcase the diverse racing of the sport.”

It’s the first time that all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete on a single weekend at The Glen, located in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.

