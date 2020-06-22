Recommended Video:

Through June 21

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 39.5 217
2 Noah Gragson 17.3 336
3 Justin Allgaier 16.3 308
4 Jeb Burton 15.0 34
5 Austin Cindric 14.5 238
6 Chase Briscoe 11.4 221
7 Ross Chastain 7.3 138
8 Harrison Burton 7.0 135
9 Brandon Jones 5.3 103
10 AJ Allmendinger 4.9 37
11 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
12 Dale Earnhardt Jr 2.4 4
13 Ryan Sieg 2.3 41
14 Michael Annett 1.5 24
15 Justin Haley 1.5 28
16 Myatt Snider 1.3 24
17 Alex Labbe 1.1 19
18 Daniel Hemric 0.8 10
19 Anthony Alfredo 0.5 5
20 Ray Black Jr 0.2 2
21 Joe Graf Jr 0.2 4
22 Riley Herbst 0.2 4
23 Timmy Hill 0.1 1
24 Jeremy Clements 0.1 1
25 Brandon Brown 0.1 1
26 Josh Williams 0.1 1