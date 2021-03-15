Skip to main content
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders

Through March 14

1. Austin Cindric, 282.

2. Daniel Hemric, 120.

3. AJ Allmendinger, 93.

4. Justin Allgaier, 44.

5. Brandon Jones, 39.

6. Noah Gragson, 34.

7. Harrison Burton, 32.

8. Ryan Sieg, 26.

9. Justin Haley, 17.

10. Ty Gibbs, 15.

11. Riley Herbst, 12.

11. Brett Moffitt, 12.

13. Tyler Reddick, 8.

14. Myatt Snider, 5.

15. Ty Dillon, 4.

15. Timmy Hill, 4.

17. Jeremy Clements, 3.

17. Colby Howard, 3.

19. Jeb Burton, 2.

20. Brandon Brown, 1.

20. Gray Gaulding, 1.

