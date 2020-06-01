https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Leaders-15308624.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders
Recommended Video:
Through May 31
1. Kyle Busch, 217.
2. Chase Briscoe, 155.
3. Justin Allgaier, 149.
4. Brandon Jones, 97.
5. Noah Gragson, 92.
6. Austin Cindric, 78.
7. Ross Chastain, 77.
8. Harrison Burton, 49.
9. Jeb Burton, 26.
10. Myatt Snider, 22.
11. Alex Labbe, 19.
12. Michael Annett, 10.
12. Daniel Hemric, 10.
14. Brad Keselowski, 7.
15. Joe Graf Jr, 4.
16. Justin Haley, 3.
17. Ray Black Jr, 2.
18. Brandon Brown, 1.
18. Timmy Hill, 1.
18. Ryan Sieg, 1.
View Comments