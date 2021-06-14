NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through June 13 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 15.1 227 2. Justin Allgaier 5 9.0 135 3. Daniel Hemric 3 8.1 122 4. AJ Allmendinger 2 7.7 116 5. Josh Berry 15 6.7 98 6. Noah Gragson 9 5.4 82 7. Ty Gibbs 16 9.4 77 8. Justin Haley 6 5.0 67 9. Harrison Burton 4 4.2 63 10. Brandon Jones 8 3.9 59 More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: Ricky Moore proud of his Husky...By David BorgesSportsRidgefield swimmer Kieran Smith qualifies for Olympics in...By Sean Barker