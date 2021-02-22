Skip to main content
Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through Feb. 21

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 9.8 12
2. Noah Gragson 29 5.7 7
3. Danny Bohn 49 7.5 6
4. Landon Cassill 15 3.3 4
5. Tommy Joe Martins 24 3.3 4
6. Gray Gaulding 32 3.3 4
7. Harrison Burton 2 3.3 4
8. Jeremy Clements 7 2.5 3
9. Jason White 23 3.8 3
10. AJ Allmendinger 18 2.5 3
