NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Through Oct. 11
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|2
|14.4
|537
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|12.1
|451
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|11.0
|410
|4.
|Noah Gragson
|4
|9.1
|339
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|7
|7.4
|277
|6.
|Harrison Burton
|9
|5.5
|207
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|6
|5.0
|187
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|69
|21.2
|171
|9.
|Justin Haley
|5
|4.5
|169
|10.
|Ryan Sieg
|8
|2.7
|102
