Through Sept. 27

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 2 14.8 534
2. Chase Briscoe 1 12.1 436
3. Justin Allgaier 4 11.3 408
4. Noah Gragson 3 9.2 332
5. Ross Chastain 9 7.6 275
6. Harrison Burton 8 5.5 200
7. Brandon Jones 6 5.2 186
8. Kyle Busch 68 21.2 171
9. Justin Haley 5 4.6 165
10. Ryan Sieg 7 2.7 98