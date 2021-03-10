Skip to main content
NASCAR Xfinity Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 Lineup

After Friday qualifying; race Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway
Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, .000 mph.

2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, .000.

3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, .000.

4. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, .000.

5. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, .000.

6. (10) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, .000.

7. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota, .000.

8. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, .000.

9. (8) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, .000.

10. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, .000.

11. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, .000.

12. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, .000.

13. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, .000.

14. (26) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, .000.

15. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, .000.

16. (07) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, .000.

17. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, .000.

18. (4) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, .000.

19. (2) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, .000.

20. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, .000.

21. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, .000.

22. (90) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, .000.

23. (78) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, .000.

24. (15) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, .000.

25. (6) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, .000.

26. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, .000.

27. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, .000.

28. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, .000.

29. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, .000.

30. (98) Riley Herbst, Ford, .000.

31. (39) Ryan Sieg, Ford, .000.

32. (48) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, .000.

33. (17) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, .000.

34. (52) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, .000.

35. (99) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, .000.

36. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, .000.

37. (61) David Starr, Toyota, .000.

38. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, .000.

39. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford, .000.

40. (13) Chad Finchum, Ford, .000.