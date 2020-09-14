Recommended Video:

Through Sept. 13

RACES POS.
1. Austin Cindric 23 6.435
2. Ross Chastain 23 7.448
3. Noah Gragson 23 7.675
4. Chase Briscoe 23 7.686
5. Harrison Burton 23 8.602
6. Justin Haley 23 8.607
7. Justin Allgaier 23 8.773
8. Michael Annett 23 11.234
9. Brandon Jones 23 11.744
10. Riley Herbst 23 12.867