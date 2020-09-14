https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15566008.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Sept. 13
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Hill
|93.5
|1943
|2.
|Ben Rhodes
|89.5
|1861
|3.
|Todd Gilliland
|89.1
|1852
|4.
|Brett Moffitt
|87.0
|1808
|5.
|Matt Crafton
|82.8
|1722
|6.
|Christian Eckes
|81.4
|1692
|7.
|Zane Smith
|79.6
|1654
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|78.3
|1627
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|77.8
|1618
|10.
|Tyler Ankrum
|76.0
|1580
