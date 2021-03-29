NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders

Through March 28 1. John H. Nemechek, 143. 2. Kyle Busch, 118. 3. Sheldon Creed, 25. 4. Chandler Smith, 22. 5. Ben Rhodes, 20. 6. Raphael Lessard, 17. 7. Brett Moffitt, 14. 8. Grant Enfinger, 13. 9. Johnny Sauter, 12. 10. David Gilliland, 8. 11. Tyler Ankrum, 6. 12. Stewart Friesen, 5. 13. Chase Purdy, 4. 14. Matt Crafton, 3. 14. Timothy Peters, 3. 16. Bryan Dauzat, 2. 17. Riley Herbst, 1. More for youSportsTravelers extends title sponsorship through 2030By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug Bonjour