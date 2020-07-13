https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Fastest-Laps-15404802.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through July 12
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|49
|44.00
|182
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|50
|16.40
|50
|3.
|Austin Hill
|1
|6.30
|36
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|52
|5.70
|30
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|4
|4.70
|27
|6.
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|4.00
|23
|7.
|Ben Rhodes
|3
|3.70
|21
|8.
|Brett Moffitt
|8
|3.30
|19
|9.
|Johnny Sauter
|10
|2.80
|16
|10.
|Zane Smith
|6
|2.60
|15
