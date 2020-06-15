https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Fastest-Laps-15341229.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through June 14
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|43
|44.00
|182
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|44
|16.40
|50
|3.
|Austin Hill
|1
|6.50
|32
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|45
|6.10
|30
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|2
|4.30
|21
|6.
|Johnny Sauter
|7
|3.00
|15
|7.
|Korbin Forrister
|26
|3.60
|14
|8.
|Ben Rhodes
|4
|2.40
|12
|9.
|Matt Crafton
|12
|2.20
|11
|10.
|Zane Smith
|6
|2.00
|10
