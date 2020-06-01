https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Laps-Led-Leaders-15308616.php
NASCAR Cup Series Laps Led Leaders
Through May 31
1. Kevin Harvick, 391.
2. Alex Bowman, 369.
3. Chase Elliott, 368.
4. Brad Keselowski, 341.
5. Denny Hamlin, 222.
6. Joey Logano, 209.
7. Ryan Blaney, 139.
8. Martin Truex Jr, 118.
9. Kyle Busch, 114.
10. Clint Bowyer, 81.
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 61.
12. Kurt Busch, 54.
13. Jimmie Johnson, 28.
14. Erik Jones, 27.
15. Matt DiBenedetto, 20.
15. Ryan Newman, 20.
17. William Byron, 15.
18. Ty Dillon, 8.
19. Aric Almirola, 6.
20. Bubba Wallace, 3.
21. Kyle Larson, 2.
21. Michael McDowell, 2.
23. Chris Buescher, 1.
23. Austin Dillon, 1.
23. Corey Lajoie, 1.
23. John H. Nemechek, 1.
23. Brennan Poole, 1.
23. Ryan Preece, 1.
23. Daniel Suarez, 1.
