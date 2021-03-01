NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through Feb. 28 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Martin Truex Jr 9 13.1 59 2. Chris Buescher 15 8.7 39 3. Kurt Busch 6 8.5 38 4. William Byron 13 7.8 35 5. Brad Keselowski 10 7.6 34 6. Kyle Larson 8 5.6 25 7. Chase Elliott 5 5.6 25 8. Christopher Bell 7 5.3 24 9. Joey Logano 3 3.8 17 10. Bubba Wallace 16 2.7 12 More for youSportsSigns point to Sorenstam playing in U.S. Senior Women's...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour