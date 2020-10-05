https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Fastest-Laps-15622424.php
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Through Oct. 4
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|2
|10.9
|774
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|3
|8.0
|570
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|5
|7.7
|546
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|7.5
|533
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|13
|6.6
|468
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|4
|5.9
|420
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|6
|5.2
|368
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|8
|5.0
|358
|9.
|Joey Logano
|7
|4.5
|323
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|12
|3.8
|267
