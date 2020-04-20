Recommended Video:

Through April 19

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Chase Elliott 3 14.3 119
2. Kevin Harvick 1 11.0 91
3. Alex Bowman 4 10.8 90
4. Ryan Blaney 6 7.2 60
5. Brad Keselowski 10 5.9 49
6. Tyler Reddick 25 5.5 46
7. Joey Logano 2 5.1 42
8. Martin Truex Jr 15 4.8 40
9. William Byron 19 4.5 37
10. Jimmie Johnson 5 2.8 23