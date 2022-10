Yankees first. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Josh Donaldson strikes out on a foul tip. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswald Peraza strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader flies out to deep left field to Bubba Thompson.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers first. Marcus Semien singles to deep left field. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia singles to right field. Marcus Semien scores. Josh Jung triples to deep center field.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Rangers 1.

Yankees fifth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa strikes out swinging. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Oswaldo Cabrera flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Josh Donaldson grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Rangers 1.

Rangers fifth. Sam Huff reaches on error. Fielding error by Josh Donaldson. Kole Calhoun called out on strikes. Leody Taveras homers to right field. Sam Huff scores. Bubba Thompson strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien grounds out to shortstop, Josh Donaldson to DJ LeMahieu.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Yankees 2.