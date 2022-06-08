N.Y. Yankees-Minnesota Runs

Twins fourth. Byron Buxton singles to shallow left field. Carlos Correa singles to shallow right field. Byron Buxton to second. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Aaron Hicks. Gio Urshela singles to deep right field. Carlos Correa to third. Byron Buxton scores. Jose Miranda singles to third base. Gio Urshela to second. Carlos Correa scores. Max Kepler singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jose Miranda to third. Gio Urshela out at home. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to third base, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Yankees 0.

Yankees fifth. Aaron Hicks singles to shallow infield. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lines out to deep right field to Max Kepler. Kyle Higashioka doubles to left field. Aaron Hicks to third. DJ LeMahieu out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Max Kepler. Kyle Higashioka to third. Aaron Hicks scores. Aaron Judge grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Yankees 1.

Twins fifth. Ryan Jeffers homers to left field. Nick Gordon called out on strikes. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Yankees 1.

Twins sixth. Gio Urshela doubles to deep right field. Jose Miranda doubles to shallow right field. Gio Urshela to third. Max Kepler grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo. Jose Miranda to third. Gio Urshela scores. Trevor Larnach pinch-hitting for Gilberto Celestino. Trevor Larnach doubles to deep left field. Jose Miranda scores. Ryan Jeffers called out on strikes. Nick Gordon grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Yankees 1.

Twins seventh. Byron Buxton walks. Carlos Correa walks. Byron Buxton to second. Jorge Polanco walks. Carlos Correa to second. Byron Buxton to third. Gio Urshela reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jorge Polanco to second. Carlos Correa to third. Byron Buxton out at home. Jose Miranda singles to shallow center field. Gio Urshela to second. Jorge Polanco scores. Carlos Correa scores. Max Kepler grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Banuelos to Anthony Rizzo. Jose Miranda to second. Gio Urshela to third. Trevor Larnach called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 8, Yankees 1.