N.Y. Yankees-Chicago White Sox Runs

Yankees second. Giancarlo Stanton flies out to deep right field to Adam Engel. Josh Donaldson flies out to left field to AJ Pollock. Joey Gallo walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow center field. Joey Gallo to second. Jose Trevino walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Joey Gallo to third. Aaron Hicks walks. Jose Trevino to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Joey Gallo scores. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Hicks to second. Jose Trevino to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Hicks to third. Jose Trevino scores. Aaron Judge grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Harrison to Andrew Vaughn.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, White sox 0.

White sox eighth. Leury Garcia flies out to deep right center field to Aaron Hicks. Adam Engel homers to left field. Yasmani Grandal pinch-hitting for Reese McGuire. Yasmani Grandal flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, White sox 1.

Yankees ninth. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Josh Donaldson walks. Joey Gallo homers to right field. Josh Donaldson scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to second base, Jose Ruiz to Leury Garcia to Andrew Vaughn.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, White sox 1.