Red sox second. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Michael Chavis homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Cesar Puello singles to center field. Tzu-Wei Lin flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks. Jonathan Arauz strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez lines out to right field to Clint Frazier.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Yankees 0.

Red sox third. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. J.D. Martinez flies out to left field to Brett Gardner. Bobby Dalbec singles to shallow left field. Rafael Devers to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to shallow infield. Bobby Dalbec to second. Rafael Devers scores. Michael Chavis homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Bobby Dalbec scores. Cesar Puello walks. Tzu-Wei Lin lines out to deep right center field to Clint Frazier. Jonathan Arauz pops out to shallow infield to Gleyber Torres.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 0.

Yankees sixth. Tyler Wade doubles to deep right center field. DJ LeMahieu walks. Luke Voit grounds out to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Tyler Wade scores. Aaron Hicks grounds out to second base, Tzu-Wei Lin to Bobby Dalbec.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 1.

Red sox seventh. Bobby Dalbec homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to left field. Michael Chavis walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Cesar Puello grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit. Michael Chavis to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Tzu-Wei Lin out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Brett Gardner. Michael Chavis to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Throwing error by Brett Gardner. Jonathan Arauz singles to shallow center field. Michael Chavis scores. Christian Vazquez pops out to shallow infield to Gary Sanchez.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 9, Yankees 1.

Red sox eighth. Rafael Devers lines out to deep center field to Aaron Hicks. J.D. Martinez homers to left field. Bobby Dalbec hit by pitch. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Erik Kratz to Luke Voit. Bobby Dalbec to second. Michael Chavis grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Wade to Luke Voit.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 10, Yankees 1.

Yankees ninth. Luke Voit homers to left field. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. Giancarlo Stanton called out on strikes. Gleyber Torres walks. Brett Gardner singles to shallow infield. Gleyber Torres to second. Clint Frazier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 10, Yankees 2.