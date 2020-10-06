https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-ALDS-Team-Stax-15623777.php
N.Y. Yankees ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.385
|.457
|39
|9
|15
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Hicks
|.750
|.600
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka
|.500
|.600
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner
|.500
|.667
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.500
|.500
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela
|.400
|.400
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu
|.400
|.500
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton
|.250
|.400
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Judge
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade
|.000
|1.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|11
|Britton
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Green
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cole
|1
|0
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|8
