N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|New York
|005
|010
|000
|—
|6
|Boston
|002
|030
|000
|—
|5