New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 6 11 6 Totals 47 5 10 5
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 1 1 Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0
Judge rf 6 1 1 0 Lin rf 2 0 0 0
Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0
Tauchman pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 0
Voit 1b 5 0 1 1 Martinez lf 6 0 0 0
Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 1 3 1
Torres ss 5 1 1 0 Plawecki dh 6 0 0 0
Hicks cf 5 2 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 6 1 0 0
Sánchez c 5 1 2 3 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 4
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0
New York 000 000 211 011 6
Boston 000 310 000 010 5

E_Montgomery (3), Torres (7), Wade (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 4. LOB_New York 8, Boston 15. 2B_Sánchez (4), Stanton (5), LeMahieu (8), Vázquez 2 (7). HR_Sánchez (10), Arroyo (3). SB_Bradley Jr. (4), Vázquez 2 (4), Bogaerts 2 (7), Martinez (1). S_Lin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 7
Cessa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 0
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Green 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Loaisiga W,3-0 2 1 1 0 1 1
Boston
Pérez 6 3 0 0 1 7
Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Walden H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brasier H,10 1 2 1 1 0 1
Barnes BS,8-12 1 1 1 1 0 1
Weber L,1-3 3 3 2 0 0 3

HBP_Pérez (Frazier). WP_Montgomery, Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:55.