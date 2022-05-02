N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Locastro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2