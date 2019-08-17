N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 3 10 2 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 Allen cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 2 2 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela dh 4 0 3 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 3 1 Sánchez c 3 0 1 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 3 0 1 0 R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0

Cleveland 010 000 100 — 2 New York 200 010 00x — 3

E_Puig (1), Ford (1). DP_Cleveland 1, New York 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 9. 2B_Ramírez (32), Maybin (14), Gardner (20), Judge (11), LeMahieu (27). HR_Ramírez (20), Puig (2). S_R.Pérez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale L,1-2 6 8 3 2 2 4 Cimber 0 2 0 0 1 0 O.Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clippard 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

New York Tanaka W,9-6 6 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Kahnle H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Britton H,26 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman S,34-39 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Civale.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_45,015 (47,309).