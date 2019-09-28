N.Y. Yankees 14, Texas 7

New York Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 14 18 14 Totals 38 7 11 7 LeMahieu 2b 5 1 3 3 Choo dh 5 1 1 2 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 0 2 0 Stanton lf 3 1 3 3 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 1 1-Wade pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 Torres ss 5 0 2 0 Solak 3b 3 0 1 0 Voit 1b 5 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Heineman rf 4 1 2 1 Romine c 2 1 1 1 DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 Gardner cf 4 2 2 1 Trevino c 4 2 1 1 Frazier lf 0 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 5 2 2 1 Maybin rf 4 4 3 1 Ford dh 4 3 2 4

New York 110 303 303 — 14 Texas 200 000 014 — 7

E_King (1), Odor (15). DP_New York 1, Texas 3. LOB_New York 6, Texas 5. 2B_Torres (26), LeMahieu 2 (33), Ford (7), Solak (6), DeShields (15), Trevino (8). HR_Stanton (3), Maybin (11), Gardner (28), Urshela (21), Ford (12), Romine (8), Santana (28), Heineman (2), Choo (24). SB_DeShields (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Paxton 1 3 2 2 0 1 Heller 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tarpley, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Loaisiga, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Gearrin, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2 King 2 2 1 0 0 1 Adams 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 Cortes Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Texas Palumbo, L, 0-3 3 5 3 3 1 7 Sampson 2 5 5 5 1 1 Guerrieri 2 4 3 3 2 1 Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelley 1 3 3 3 1 1

Palumbo pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Sampson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:37. A_35,168 (49,115).