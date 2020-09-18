N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 37 10 14 9 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 3 2 1 1 Bichette ss 5 0 2 3 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 0 1 0 Voit 1b 5 2 2 1 Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 1 4 2 Shaw 1b 4 1 1 0 Torres ss 5 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 3 4 2 Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 Panik 2b 3 1 0 0 Frazier rf 4 1 0 0 Jansen c 4 2 3 1 Sánchez c 4 2 2 2 Gardner lf 3 1 2 2

Toronto 002 010 004 — 7 New York 200 700 10x — 10

E_Shaw (3). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 9. 2B_Biggio (14), Gurriel Jr. (11), Shaw (9), Voit (5), Stanton (4), Sánchez (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (10), Gardner (5), LeMahieu (10), Voit (20), Stanton (4), Torres (3), Sánchez (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Merryweather 1 2 2 2 2 0 Anderson L,0-2 2 2-3 8 7 7 1 4 Font 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Zeuch 3 3 1 1 3 3

New York Tanaka W,3-2 7 7 3 3 0 5 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 Holder 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Chapman S,3-5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19.