N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 4

N.Y. Rangers 0 1 4 — 5 Boston 0 1 3 — 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 5 (Richards, Chytil), 6:21. 2, Boston, Ritchie 15 (DeBrusk, McAvoy), 18:12. Third Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 20 (Marchand), 0:21. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 23 (Buchnevich, Strome), 5:22. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 12 (Buchnevich, Bitetto), 7:26. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kravtsov 2 (Strome, Jones), 9:36. 7, Boston, Marchand 28 (Krejci), 14:08 (pp). 8, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 24 (Buchnevich), 18:07. 9, Boston, Bergeron 23 (Grzelcyk, McAvoy), 18:39. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-5-11_23. Boston 9-19-11_39. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Kinkaid 3-2-1 (30 shots-28 saves), N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 16-14-3 (9-7). Boston, Rask 14-5-2 (23-18). A_2,191 (17,565). T_2:33. More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle Referees_Francis Charron, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.