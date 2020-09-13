N.Y. Mets-Toronto Runs

Recommended Video:

Mets first. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow right field. J.D. Davis lines out to deep left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Michael Conforto called out on strikes. Todd Frazier singles to shallow center field. Jeff McNeil to second. Dominic Smith singles to left center field. Todd Frazier out at home. Jeff McNeil scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays second. Randal Grichuk singles to deep right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Randal Grichuk scores. Jonathan Villar pops out to shallow infield to Todd Frazier. Jonathan Davis walks. Santiago Espinal pops out to shallow infield to David Peterson. Danny Jansen lines out to deep right field to Michael Conforto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Mets 1.

Blue jays sixth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Randal Grichuk walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Randal Grichuk to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Jonathan Villar walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Randal Grichuk to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for Jonathan Davis. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging. Santiago Espinal doubles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. Jonathan Villar scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Randal Grichuk scores. Throwing error by Amed Rosario. Danny Jansen singles to shallow center field. Santiago Espinal scores. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep center field. Danny Jansen to third. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Pete Alonso.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 7, Mets 1.

Mets eighth. J.D. Davis singles to right field. Michael Conforto singles to shallow center field. J.D. Davis to second. Todd Frazier singles to center field. Michael Conforto to third. J.D. Davis scores. Dominic Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Todd Frazier out at second. Michael Conforto scores. Pete Alonso lines out to shortstop to Jonathan Villar. Robinson Cano pinch-hitting for Amed Rosario. Robinson Cano reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dominic Smith out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 7, Mets 3.