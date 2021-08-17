N.Y. Mets-San Francisco Runs

Giants fourth. Kris Bryant flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Buster Posey doubles to deep center field. Darin Ruf singles to left field, tagged out at second, Dominic Smith to J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. Buster Posey scores. Evan Longoria singles to right center field. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Evan Longoria to second. Wilmer Flores singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Evan Longoria scores. Tommy La Stella pinch-hitting for Donovan Solano. Tommy La Stella lines out to right field to Michael Conforto.
2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Mets 0.