N.Y. Mets-Miami Runs

Mets second. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow infield, Eddy Alvarez to Jesus Aguilar. Pete Alonso singles to left center field. Luis Guillorme doubles to shallow left field. Pete Alonso to third. Wilson Ramos out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Lewis Brinson. Luis Guillorme to third. Pete Alonso scores. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Marlins 0.

Mets seventh. Dominic Smith doubles. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow infield to Pablo Lopez. Dominic Smith to third. Pete Alonso is intentionally walked. Luis Guillorme singles to shallow right field. Pete Alonso to second. Dominic Smith scores. Wilson Ramos flies out to right field to Lewis Brinson. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Francisco Cervelli walks. Eddy Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Francisco Cervelli out at second. Logan Forsythe singles to shallow infield. Eddy Alvarez to second. Jonathan Villar pinch-hitting for Lewis Brinson. Jonathan Villar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Logan Forsythe out at second. Eddy Alvarez to third. Monte Harrison pinch-hitting for Magneuris Sierra. Monte Harrison strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Marlins 1.

Mets eighth. Brandon Nimmo called out on strikes. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. J.D. Davis walks. Michael Conforto to second. Dominic Smith doubles to deep right center field. J.D. Davis to third. Michael Conforto scores. Robinson Cano walks. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Robinson Cano to second. Billy Hamilton to third. J.D. Davis out at home. Luis Guillorme grounds out to second base, Logan Forsythe to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 1.

Marlins eighth. Jesus Aguilar singles to left field. Corey Dickerson pops out to third base to J.D. Davis. Matt Joyce singles to center field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Brian Anderson grounds out to shortstop, J.D. Davis to Pete Alonso. Matt Joyce to second. Jesus Aguilar to third. Francisco Cervelli walks. Eddy Alvarez hit by pitch. Francisco Cervelli to second. Matt Joyce to third. Jesus Aguilar scores. Logan Forsythe walks. Eddy Alvarez to second. Francisco Cervelli to third. Matt Joyce scores. Jonathan Villar called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 3.

Mets ninth. Wilson Ramos grounds out to shallow infield, Eddy Alvarez to Jesus Aguilar. Amed Rosario called out on strikes. Brandon Nimmo singles to left field. Michael Conforto homers to center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Kintzler to Jesus Aguilar.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Marlins 3.