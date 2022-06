Dodgers second. Justin Turner singles to right field. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Justin Turner scores. Chris Taylor flies out to deep left field to Mark Canha. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux lines out to shallow right field to Jeff McNeil.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Mets 0.

Dodgers fourth. Cody Bellinger reaches on error. Fielding error by Eduardo Escobar. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Zach McKinstry homers to right field. Cody Bellinger scores. Gavin Lux lines out to shallow right field to Pete Alonso. Mookie Betts flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Mets 0.

Mets seventh. Pete Alonso homers to center field. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow infield to Freddie Freeman. Mark Canha flies out to shallow left field to Trea Turner. Eduardo Escobar lines out to right field to Mookie Betts.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Mets 1.

Dodgers seventh. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Trea Turner singles to shallow infield. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Mets 1.

Dodgers eighth. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Cody Bellinger flies out to left center field to Brandon Nimmo. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Stephen Nogosek.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Mets 1.