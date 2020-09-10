https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-7-Baltimore-6-15555619.php
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Mullins cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1-Williams pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Guillorme 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Valaika 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|a-Severino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|203
|010
|000
|—
|6
|New York
|010
|221
|01x
|—
|7
E_Stewart (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, New York 5. 2B_Ruiz (5), Do.Smith (17). HR_Stewart (5), McNeil (4), Conforto (8), Giménez (2), Alonso (11). SB_Mullins (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|López
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Fry
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tate
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harvey, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|Porcello
|4
|10
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz, S, 3-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hughes 2 (Stewart,Mountcastle), Wilson (Sisco), Scott (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:25.
