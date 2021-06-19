N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

E_Turner (9). DP_New York 1, Washington 1. LOB_New York 3, Washington 10. 2B_Peterson (1), Turner (12). HR_Lindor 2 (8). SB_Harrison (3). S_Villar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Peterson 4 2-3 2 1 1 3 6 Loup W,2-0 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Lugo H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 May 1 1 0 0 1 1

Washington Ross L,3-7 5 6 5 5 0 5 Voth 1 1 0 0 0 1 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ross (Peterson), Peterson (Harrison). WP_Peterson(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:47. A_14,434 (41,339).