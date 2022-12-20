N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94

D.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Moody 4-9 0-0 11, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 8-18 8-9 26, Thompson 5-12 0-0 11, Baldwin Jr. 1-6 0-0 3, Kuminga 5-7 2-2 13, Lamb 2-3 0-0 6, Jerome 5-7 0-0 11, Wiseman 1-4 2-2 4, Rollins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-74 12-13 94.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason