N.Y. Knicks 131, Indiana 114

Duarte 4-7 1-1 11, Smith 3-6 0-2 7, Turner 0-4 3-4 3, Haliburton 6-10 6-6 20, Hield 5-10 0-0 13, Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Nesmith 0-4 2-3 2, Bitadze 2-5 1-2 5, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Mathurin 7-15 3-4 19, Brissett 1-4 2-2 4, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 3-5 1-2 7, Nembhard 2-7 0-0 5, Sirvydis 2-4 0-0 6, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-92 19-26 114.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason