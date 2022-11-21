N.Y. Knicks 129, Oklahoma City 120

Barrett 10-16 2-2 25, Randle 9-16 5-6 25, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Brunson 14-20 5-6 34, Grimes 4-10 0-0 8, Toppin 2-11 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 3-5 0-0 6, McBride 1-6 1-2 3, Quickley 6-8 2-2 18. Totals 51-97 16-20 129.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason