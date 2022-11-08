N.Y. Knicks 120, Minnesota 107

Barrett 7-18 5-6 22, Randle 9-15 5-6 31, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Brunson 9-14 3-3 23, Reddish 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 4-10 4-4 15, Hartenstein 1-3 2-2 4, Fournier 1-3 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 3-6 2-2 9, Rose 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 39-89 23-25 120.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason