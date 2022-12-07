N.Y. Knicks 113, Atlanta 89

Griffin 3-13 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 1-1 6, Capela 6-7 1-2 13, Murray 0-0 2-2 2, Young 9-20 1-2 19, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-5 6-8 10, Culver 1-5 0-0 2, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-7 2-2 7, Bogdanovic 3-16 3-3 9, Krejci 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 32-85 19-24 89.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason