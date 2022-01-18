N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1 1 \u2014 4 Philadelphia 1 1 1 0 \u2014 3 N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Salo 1 (Parise, Barzal), 2:08. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 10 (Giroux, York), 14:39 (pp). Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3 (Beauvillier, Pelech), 13:28. 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 7 (Lindblom, Laughton), 13:54. Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Farabee, Atkinson), 4:05. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 2 (Mayfield, Clutterbuck), 15:32. Overtime_None. Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 1 (Beauvillier NG, Barzal NG, Nelson NG, Bailey NG, Bellows NG, Dobson NG, Parise NG, Pageau NG, Wahlstrom G), Philadelphia 0 (Konecny NG, Giroux NG, Atkinson NG, Farabee NG, Laughton NG, Frost NG, van Riemsdyk NG, Mayhew NG, Provorov NG). Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-7-9-6_31. Philadelphia 12-14-6-2_34. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-6-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 7-12-5 (31-28). A_16,362 (19,543). T_2:51. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.