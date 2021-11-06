Skip to main content
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 2
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 2 (Bailey), 3:12.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 7 (Palmieri, Pelech), 0:47.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-12-10_31. Winnipeg 7-9-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 5-2-2 (24 shots-24 saves). Winnipeg, Comrie 3-1-0 (31-29).

A_13,424 (15,321). T_2:22.

Referees_Conor O'Donnell, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Bryan Pancich.

